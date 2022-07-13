Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 11,585 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 944,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,641,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.41 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

