Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,694,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $230,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $426,690.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $115,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $172,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 753,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FTC Solar by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

