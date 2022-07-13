Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,578 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.