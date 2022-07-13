APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $283,261.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $283,261.00 and $2,520.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00093012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00169355 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

