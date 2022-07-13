Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 3.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83. Approximately 11,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,908,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,404,600. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12,697.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 409,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 406,308 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $3,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 96.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,073 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 75.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 583,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 250,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $1,428,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

