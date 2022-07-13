Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Antero Resources stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock worth $35,404,600. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

