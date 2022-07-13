Analyzing Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) & Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genpact and Mastech Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genpact presently has a consensus price target of $55.71, suggesting a potential upside of 28.73%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Risk and Volatility

Genpact has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 9.03% 24.48% 9.27% Mastech Digital 5.76% 19.26% 12.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genpact and Mastech Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $4.02 billion 1.99 $369.45 million $1.95 22.19 Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.77 $12.22 million $1.10 13.41

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genpact, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genpact beats Mastech Digital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting. It also provides finance and accounting services, which include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. In addition, the company provides supply chain advisory services, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, and master data management; and sales and commercial services, including campaign, order, and dispute management, lead generation, pricing, and promotion optimization. Further, it offers IT services, which comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

