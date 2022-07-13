Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $225.39

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $225.39 and last traded at $226.76, with a volume of 1635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.24. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

