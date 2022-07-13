Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $225.39

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $225.39 and last traded at $226.76, with a volume of 1635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.65.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.24. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
