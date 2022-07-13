American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

AEP stock opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

