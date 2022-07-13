América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts recently commented on AMX shares. Barclays upped their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. América Móvil has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.