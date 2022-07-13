Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.19 and last traded at $122.94. 1,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 613,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen began coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $2.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $663,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,849.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

