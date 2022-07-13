Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65.
