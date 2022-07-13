Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $325.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.25.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

ALFVY stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.5024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

