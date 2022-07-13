Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$31.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$292.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.