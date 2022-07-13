AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

