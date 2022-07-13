AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 858,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,594 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $37,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 603.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in General Motors by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 49,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.