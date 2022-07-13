AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,652 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.33% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $28,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

