AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $40.69 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.30% of Dynatrace worth $40,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after buying an additional 476,189 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 391.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 563,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after buying an additional 448,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $23,779,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

DT opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.