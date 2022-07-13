Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Trading Down 7.7%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.51. 1,061,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,863,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.02.

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 402.65%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 34,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

