Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) One Day Volume Tops $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,329.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,040.67 or 0.05383838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00244564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.71 or 0.00634850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00503628 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

