ACT Advisors LLC. Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ACT Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $101.83. 127,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

