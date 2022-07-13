Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Down 1.3%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01. Approximately 1,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Acme United alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $105.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.88.

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.