Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Price Down 2%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.73. 143,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 226,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,788.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,788,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,074,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
