Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Price Down 2%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.73. 143,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 226,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $196.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.23 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,788.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,788,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,074,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

