Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Abyss has a market cap of $3.40 million and $161,254.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

