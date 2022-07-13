abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Cut by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA cut its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned about 0.58% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOL. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 152,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 81,258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 213,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.