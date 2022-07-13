Aavegotchi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.79 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00006750 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $61.98 million and $7.79 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 48,829,392 coins and its circulating supply is 47,065,229 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

