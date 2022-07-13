9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 10,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 59,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 9F were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

