76,000 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Barnes Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of B opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

