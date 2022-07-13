52,733 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 707,797 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

