209,350 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 209,350 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,000. Shell accounts for about 2.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. 27,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

