1,969 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.77.
COF stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
