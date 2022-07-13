10,847 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $494.88. 14,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.02.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.88.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

