Zel (ZEL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $175,811.00

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00271571 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00077189 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00075430 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003452 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

