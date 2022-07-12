Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

