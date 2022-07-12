XIO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000807 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.