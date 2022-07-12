WPP (LON:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 915

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,230 ($14.63) to GBX 915 ($10.88) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.22) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.30) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded WPP to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($17.54) to GBX 1,250 ($14.87) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,246.67 ($14.83).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 785.20 ($9.34) on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 753.60 ($8.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.65). The firm has a market cap of £8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 887.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,015.71.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

