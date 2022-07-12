Workiva (NYSE:WK) Trading Down 5.9%

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.22 and last traded at $65.22. Approximately 6,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 345,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on WK. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Workiva by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Workiva by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,153,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 31.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

