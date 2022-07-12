Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,646.25 ($43.37).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($34.49) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.14) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($72.61) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 1,756.50 ($20.89) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,664 ($19.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($65.15). The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,508.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,209.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.