WinCash Market Cap Tops $69,911.53 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $69,911.53 and approximately $2,849.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WinCash has traded up 138.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040676 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

