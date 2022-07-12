Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $134.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.77. 698,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,645. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.35. Dover has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.