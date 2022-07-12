Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,320. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

