WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$9.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Haywood Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

TSE WELL opened at C$3.22 on Thursday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.98 and a 12 month high of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$715.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.23.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

