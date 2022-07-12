VIG (VIG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.00

VIG (VIG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $811,239.88 and approximately $50.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,518,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.