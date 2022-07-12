Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0045

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $47.00 million and $4.69 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000855 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000301 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

