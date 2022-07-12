VeraBank N.A. Acquires New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.79.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.94. 2,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $159.47 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

