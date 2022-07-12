Venus One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.22 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Venus has a total market cap of $58.61 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00024196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,893.41 or 0.99943222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00040876 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001690 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

