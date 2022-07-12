Velo Hits Market Capitalization of $24.43 Million (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a market cap of $24.43 million and $2.09 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

