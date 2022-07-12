Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $36.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 40,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 916,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,407 shares of company stock valued at $541,774. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after purchasing an additional 987,362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,154,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

