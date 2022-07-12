Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.