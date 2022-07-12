Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 72,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $353.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

